Three-hour power cut scheduled for tomorrow

July 31, 2022   09:08 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved a power cut of 03 hours for tomorrow (August 01) as requested by the CEB.

Accordingly, the power cut will be imposed as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 40 minutes during daytime & 01 hour and 20 minutes during night.

Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00am to 8.30am

Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.30am to 8.30am


See full schedule below...

 

Demand Management Schedule on 01.08.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

