Three-hour power cut scheduled for tomorrow
July 31, 2022 09:08 pm
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved a power cut of 03 hours for tomorrow (August 01) as requested by the CEB.
Accordingly, the power cut will be imposed as follows:
Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 40 minutes during daytime & 01 hour and 20 minutes during night.
Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00am to 8.30am
Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.30am to 8.30am
See full schedule below...
