Russian Ambassador calls on new Foreign Minister

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Sri Lanka Yury Materiy has called on the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry at the Foreign Ministry.

Congratulating Minister Sabry on his appointment, Ambassador Materiy handed over a message of felicitation from the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed to the new Foreign Minister on Thursday.

The Russian Ambassador apprised the Foreign Minister of significant aspects of the traditionally strong partnership between Sri Lanka and Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Foreign Minister expressed his deep appreciation for Russia’s support towards Sri Lanka in bilateral and multilateral fora. He also expressed confidence in the further consolidation of cooperation, with particular attention to enhancing business ties, tourism and connectivity.

The Deputy Head of Mission of the Russian Embassy in Colombo and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Umar Farooq Burki, has also paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry at the Ministry.

The Foreign Minister discussed the growing bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan while expressing satisfaction over the ongoing cooperation in multiple spheres. They resolved to strengthen people-to- people contacts as a means to strengthen the two-way ties.

The Minister appreciated the steadfast and consistent support extended by the Government of Pakistan at trying times in many regional and international platforms, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.