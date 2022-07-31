Elections after another two and a half years - Manusha

Elections after another two and a half years - Manusha

July 31, 2022   09:50 pm

Minister Manusha Nanayakkara says that the incumbent government will continue permanently for the next two and a half years and another election will only be held after that.

He stated that the political stability demanded by the world has been provided today through the country’s parliament. 

“This stable government will continue to operate permanently for the next two and a half years. After two and a half years, elections will be held,” he said. 

“Because if the state is not stable, the economy cannot be built. Now the government is stable, the economy can be built,” the minister said. 

