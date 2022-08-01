Group of Indian fishermen stranded in Sri Lankan waters rescued by navy

Sri Lanka Navy rescued 06 distressed Indian fishermen who had drifted into the Sri Lankan waters north of Talaimannar, with their defunct trawler.

The rescued Indian fishermen were provided humanitarian assistance and handed over to another Indian fishing trawler at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), the navy said.

The Indian trawler (Reg No. IND/TN/10/MM/ 1032) drifting in island waters north of Talaimannar, was spotted by SLNS Ranajaya patrolling in the sea area on Sunday morning (31).

Following subsequent inspection, it was revealed that the Indian trawler had swept towards Sri Lankan waters as a result of a mechanical failure of its engine.

Thus, the Navy promptly rescued the 06 distressed Indian fishermen aboard the defunct vessel and they were provided with food, drink and other necessary humanitarian assistance.

Further, SLNS Ranajaya escorted the distressed Indian fishing trawler and the 06 rescued Indian fishermen to the IMBL and handed over them to another Indian trawler, ensuring their safe return.