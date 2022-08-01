Showery and windy conditions likely to enhance during next few days

Showery and windy conditions are likely to enhance in the western and southern sea areas and over the southwest quarter of the island during the next few days from today with the strengthening of Southwest Monsoon, says the Met. Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Northern and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in aforesaid areas.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in the Ampara district during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times along the western slopes of the Central hills and in the western and Southern provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showery and windy conditions are likely to enhance in the western and southern sea areas during the next few days from today with the strengthening of Southwest Monsoon.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. The rest of the sea areas around the island will experience scattered showers or thundershowers.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Beruwala via Colombo. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be very rough. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Beruwala via Colombo will be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

Therefore, it is advised not to venture into fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota until further notice