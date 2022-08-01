Fuel issued only under QR code system from today

The issuing of fuel under the National Fuel Pass or QR Code system commenced from midnight yesterday (31) at filling stations across the island.

Accordingly, from today (August 01) onwards, fuel will be issued from all fuel stations across the island only under the QR code system and quota system.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Power and Energy points out that the system based on the last digit of the number plate, the token system and other systems that had been in place so far will not be valid from today.

The Ministry of Power and Energy is requesting the public to refrain from queueing up at the fuel stations from today and causing congestion as they have a week to get their respective fuel quota from the fuel stations across the island.

The Ministry of Energy stated that nearly 5 million vehicles have been registered for the National Fuel Permit as of yesterday afternoon and 95 percent of the total number of fuel stations in the country have adopted the QR code system.

The fuel stations that follow the QR code system will be given priority in fuel distribution and the fuel issued will be monitored using the QR code from the fuel stocks distributed to the fuel stations and the distribution will be done in the future.

Meanwhile, people using power generators, garden equipment, machinery, and other equipment that require fuel must register at the respective divisional secretariat offices by choosing the type of fuel they need, the weekly fuel requirement and the filling station they wish to get fuel from.

The allocated quota will be provided to the police department from the petrol stations selected for each police station and the quota to be given to those petrol stations will be informed in the future.

Also, the Ministry of Power and Energy informs to take steps to send photo or video evidence to the WhatsApp number 074 21 23 123 about filling stations and people who do not follow instructions during fuel stockpiling, selling activities or providing fuel illegally.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Petroleum Distributors’ Association, Mr. Kusum Sandanayake is requesting authorities to provide military protection to the filling stations once again for the implementation of the QR code system.