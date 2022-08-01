One injured in shooting at Norochcholai

One injured in shooting at Norochcholai

August 1, 2022   08:48 am

One person has been wounded and hospitalized following a shooting incident near the Karamba Bridge at Norochcholai.

Police said that the shooting was carried out by two individuals who had arrived on a motorcycle yesterday morning (31).

The 56-year-old victim, who was injured in the shooting, has been admitted to the Puttalam Hospital for treatment. 

Police said that investigations have uncovered that the shooting was carried out by the victim’s brother over a land dispute.

Meanwhile the suspect has reportedly fled the area while Norochcholai Police is conducting investigations to arrest him. 

