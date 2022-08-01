Litro to reduce domestic LP gas prices from Aug. 05

The prices of Litro domestic LP gas cylinders will be reduced from 05 August 2022, says Litro chairman Muditha Pieris.

He says that they will lower the price of gas in the future by a greater amount than the recent increase in prices.

Speaking to the media, the Litro chairman also said that according to the gas price in the global market, the gas price is expected to be reduced by August 5.

“I don’t want to say the exact price in rupees now. But I will give you a hint. We will reduce the price by more than the last increase. We increased it by around Rs. 50. But we will definitely reduce it by a lot more,” he said.