Wearing face masks to be made mandatory again?

August 1, 2022   02:23 pm

A decision is yet to be taken on making wearing of face masks mandatory due to the current Covid-19 situation in the country, Health Ministry’s Director of Medical Technical Services and Chief Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr. Anwar Hamdani says.

Dr. Hamdani emphasized that although it is not yet mandated, the public is strictly advised to wear face masks in crowded places or any other place for their own safety.

“Wear masks properly. It not only safeguards yourself, but also it prevents the spread ‘of the virus] to others. Omicron BA.5 subvariant has been reported as an infectious disease in other countries of the world. Make wearing a face mask a personal duty to abide by whenever you go out of the house,” he said further.

