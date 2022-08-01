Three more Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sri Lanka

August 1, 2022   04:58 pm

The Director General of Health Services today confirmed another three coronavirus related deaths for yesterday (July 31), the Government Information Department reported.

The release further mentions that all three deceased patients are over 60 years of age and includes one male and two females.

Earlier, the President of Public Health Inspectors’ Association Upul Rohana had stated that a large number of Covid-19 patients will be reported in Sri Lanka in the next fortnight, due to the non-recognition of Covid-19 patients being reported from various parts of the country, fuel crisis as well as the economic crisis.

He had further mentioned that the elderly populations who are immune-compromised and vulnerable to certain diseases are at more risk, concluding that the situation can become worse as a result of the problems in hospital facilities and medicines.

