Heavy rainfall above 100mm expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says that showery and windy conditions are likely to enhance in the western and southern sea areas and over the southwest quarter of the island during the next few days from today with the strengthening of Southwest Monsoon.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Northern and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in aforesaid areas.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in the Ampara district during the afternoon or night, the department said.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times along the western slopes of the Central hills and in the western and Southern provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers, it said.