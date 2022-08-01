Upcountry train services disrupted by bad weather

August 1, 2022   05:40 pm

Train services along the upcountry railway line have been disrupted due to inclement weather conditions, according to Sri Lanka Railways.

The department said that two night mail trains from Colombo Fort to Badulla and from Badulla to Colombo Fort were cancelled owing to bad weather.  

As a result of heavy rainfall experienced in the area, a rockslide had been reported on the upcountry railway line between Watawala and Upper Watawala railway stations.

An official of the Watawala station has said that it would likely take some time to clear up the blocked railways track section.

Owing to this, passenger trains traveling from Colombo Fort to Badulla were limited to Nawalapitiya railway station and trains plying from Badulla to Fort were limited to Hatton railway station. 

