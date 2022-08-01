Price of Auto Diesel reduced

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has reduced the price of Auto Diesel by Rs. 10 with effect from 10.00 p.m. today (01).

Accordingly, the new price of a litre of Auto Diesel will be Rs. 430.

However, the prices of all other fuel products will remain unchanged, the CPC said.

The fuel prices were expected to be revised today (August 01) in line with the fuel pricing formula.

However, only the price of Auto Diesel has been revised while the prices of Super Diesel (Rs. 510), Petrol Octane 92 (Rs. 450), Petrol Octane 95 (Rs. 540) and kerosene (Rs. 87) will remain the same.

Ceypetco further informs that it is mandatory for all filling stations to only issue fuel through the National Fuel Pass, also known as QR Code system, already introduced by the Ministry of Power and Energy.