Cabinet approval to restructure the CEB
August 1, 2022 10:04 pm
Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the Cabinet of Ministers today granted approval to commence the restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).
He stated that a committee will be appointed to give their recommendations on proposed reforms within a month from their appointment.
In a twitter message, the minister also said that the revised tariff rates for Renewable Energy Projects was also approved by the Cabinet.