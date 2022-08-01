Cabinet approval to restructure the CEB

Cabinet approval to restructure the CEB

August 1, 2022   10:04 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the Cabinet of Ministers today granted approval to commence the restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB). 

He stated that a committee will be appointed to give their recommendations on proposed reforms within a month from their appointment. 

In a twitter message, the minister also said that the revised tariff rates for Renewable Energy Projects was also approved by the Cabinet.

