First person to forcibly enter Presidential Secretariat on July 09 arrested

Police have arrested the first person to allegedly forcibly enter the premises of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo during the protests on July 09.

Police said that the suspect, a 38-year-old male from Pannipitiya, was arrested by a special police investigation unit today.

The premises, which had been blocked by protesters for more than 100 days, was overrun and stormed by protesters on July 9 demanding the resignation of then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.