Schools closed in Nuwara Eliya District tomorrow

All government schools in the Nuwara Eliya District will remain closed tomorrow (02 August) due to adverse weather conditions, the Governor of the Central Province Lalith U. Gamage said.

Heavy rainfall had been experienced in most parts of the country including the central province since yesterday.

The Met. Department today warned that showery and windy conditions are likely to enhance in the western and southern sea areas and over the southwest quarter of the island during the next few days, with the strengthening of Southwest Monsoon.

It said showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Northern and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy rainfall above 100mm can be expected at some places in aforesaid areas, it said.