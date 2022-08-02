Three people have been arrested in connection with the torching of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence in Colombo 03.

They were taken into custody in the areas of Piliyandala and Narahenpita last night (August 01), following probes conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The arrestees, aged 18 and 22 years, were identified as residents of Madapatha and Colombo 05 areas.

Last month, the police said they are seeking public assistance to apprehend the involved in the incident which took place on the 09th of July.

The police requested the general public to provide information regarding the suspects through WhatsApp or telephone calls to the following contact numbers: 0718 594950 / 0718 594929 / 0112 422176