Circular directing govt offices to remain closed on Fridays cancelled

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval to cancel the circular declaring Fridays as holidays for public sector employees.

Accordingly, the Public Administration Circular No. 15/2022 dated June 15, 2022, will be revoked with immediate effect, as public transport services are now returning to normalcy, the government said in a statement.

On June 13, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the nod to keep public offices closed on Fridays for three months, citing the shortage of fuel which disrupted passenger transport services.

As public sector employees found it difficult to access their own transportation to report to work, the government found it appropriate to grant them leave on one working day of the week. Further, it was decided to provide the state sector officials with the necessary facilities to engage in agricultural activities in their backyards or elsewhere as a solution to the food shortage.

Revoking the aforementioned circular, the government also stated that a sufficient period has been allocated for public sector employees to engage in preliminary activities applicable to agricultural activities.