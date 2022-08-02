Circular directing govt offices to remain closed on Fridays cancelled

Circular directing govt offices to remain closed on Fridays cancelled

August 2, 2022   10:58 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval to cancel the circular declaring Fridays as holidays for public sector employees.

Accordingly, the Public Administration Circular No. 15/2022 dated June 15, 2022, will be revoked with immediate effect, as public transport services are now returning to normalcy, the government said in a statement.

On June 13, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the nod to keep public offices closed on Fridays for three months, citing the shortage of fuel which disrupted passenger transport services.

As public sector employees found it difficult to access their own transportation to report to work, the government found it appropriate to grant them leave on one working day of the week. Further, it was decided to provide the state sector officials with the necessary facilities to engage in agricultural activities in their backyards or elsewhere as a solution to the food shortage.

Revoking the aforementioned circular, the government also stated that a sufficient period has been allocated for public sector employees to engage in preliminary activities applicable to agricultural activities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Many areas to receive rainfall above 100 mm today

Many areas to receive rainfall above 100 mm today

Many areas to receive rainfall above 100 mm today

It was rulers who destroyed the rule of law - Dullas

It was rulers who destroyed the rule of law - Dullas

We hope to create a digital economy - Sajith Premadasa

We hope to create a digital economy - Sajith Premadasa

Three arrested over torching of Presidents residence

Three arrested over torching of Presidents residence

Ven. Keppetiyagoda Sirivimala Thero's request to the President

Ven. Keppetiyagoda Sirivimala Thero's request to the President

Litro to reduce domestic LP gas prices from Aug. 05 (English)

Litro to reduce domestic LP gas prices from Aug. 05 (English)

175 Bus drivers protest over lack of fuel (English)

175 Bus drivers protest over lack of fuel (English)

Cabinet approval for 22nd Amendment to Constitution (English)

Cabinet approval for 22nd Amendment to Constitution (English)