Govt to facilitate electric vehicle imports by migrant workers to promote remittances

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod for two proposals made by Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara to promote migrant worker remittance.

Accordingly, the provision of an additional duty concession allowance for migrant workers upon their arrival based on the amount of remittance transmitted through official channels was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Further, a license to import an electric vehicle equivalent to 50% of remittance transmitted through legal channels was also green-lighted.

If a migrant worker has transferred more than USD 3,000 will be allowed to import an electric motorcycle. Meanwhile, those who have transferred more than USD 20,000 will be permitted to import an electric car priced half of the amount transmitted to Sri Lanka, up to a maximum of USD 65,000.

However, they should also purchase or import a solar power system to provide the electricity required to charge the vehicle they import, as these electric vehicles are not allowed to be charged through the national grid, Minister Nanayakkara said.

The circular regarding the number of electric vehicles that are allowed to be imported through this new system is expected to be published soon.

In a statement, the government said increasing the migrant worker remittances to Sri Lanka is a solution to the foreign exchange crisis in the country. To this end, an officers committee was appointed as per the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on June 27 this year to study the facts and make recommendations regarding the relief and incentives to be given to them.

Cabinet of Ministers approved Minister Nanayakkara’s proposal presented in accordance with the recommendations of the said committee.

Meanwhile, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara has agreed to a proposal made by Minister Nanayakkara to issue fuel passes for tourists, migrant workers, and dual citizens who are willing to pay in USD at the airport.