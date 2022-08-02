Naval, fishing communities warned of gusty winds and rough seas

August 2, 2022   12:36 pm

As active southwest monsoon conditions are expected to continue further, strong winds gusting up to 60-70 kmph and very rough seas can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

In a weather advisory, the Department of Meteorology warned that the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and these sea areas will be rough at times.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves of about 3.0m – 3.5m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Accordingly, the Meteorology Department has advised against venturing into the sea areas for fishing and naval activities off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota until further notice.

Naval and multi-day fishing communities operating in deep sea areas marked on the map are advised to be attentive in this regard.

