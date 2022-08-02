Adverse weather claims four lives; more than 7,000 people affected

Four lives have been claimed by the adverse weather conditions reported in parts of the countries over the past few days.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Ratnapura districts are the hardest hit.

The DMC’s statistics revealed that at least 7,649 people belonging to 1,766 families have been affected by the prevailing heavy rains and gusty winds.

More than 3,000 people of 634 families have been evacuated to safe locations.

Meanwhile, 25 houses sustained partial damages.