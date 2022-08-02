Minister gives update on registering multiple vehicles with fuel pass

Minister gives update on registering multiple vehicles with fuel pass

August 2, 2022   03:31 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has issued an update regarding registering multiple vehicles on the National Fuel Pass for government vehicles, organizations and businesses.

In a twitter message, he requested to register each vehicle with a separate mobile phone number and identity card, passport or Business Registration Number of the vehicle driver or any user of the vehicle on the National Fuel Pass (QR code system).

The minister added that from the 12th of August, the government institutions, organizations and businesses with multiple vehicles will be able to register with one Business Registration Number or code assigned to them and with just one specific mobile number for all their vehicles. 

He added that the temporary QR code obtained should be deleted when doing so.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Candle makers in Sri Lanka hit by economic crisis

Candle makers in Sri Lanka hit by economic crisis

Candle makers in Sri Lanka hit by economic crisis

Economy will collapse if Aragalaya continues  CBA secretary general

Economy will collapse if Aragalaya continues  CBA secretary general

Accomplice of criminal figure 'Petta' arrested

Accomplice of criminal figure 'Petta' arrested

Several lives claimed by adverse weather

Several lives claimed by adverse weather

Three arrested over torching of President's residence

Three arrested over torching of President's residence

Several lives claimed by adverse weather

Several lives claimed by adverse weather

Special notice for public sector employees

Special notice for public sector employees

Price of Auto Diesel slashed

Price of Auto Diesel slashed