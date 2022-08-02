Minister gives update on registering multiple vehicles with fuel pass

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has issued an update regarding registering multiple vehicles on the National Fuel Pass for government vehicles, organizations and businesses.

In a twitter message, he requested to register each vehicle with a separate mobile phone number and identity card, passport or Business Registration Number of the vehicle driver or any user of the vehicle on the National Fuel Pass (QR code system).

The minister added that from the 12th of August, the government institutions, organizations and businesses with multiple vehicles will be able to register with one Business Registration Number or code assigned to them and with just one specific mobile number for all their vehicles.

He added that the temporary QR code obtained should be deleted when doing so.