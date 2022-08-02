One suspect arrested over torching of Presidents house remanded

August 2, 2022   03:49 pm

One of the three suspects arrested last night in connection with the incident of setting fire to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence, have been remanded until August 10 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court. 

Meanwhile the other two suspects have been granted bail by the court. 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had arrested three persons in connection with the torching of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence at Colombo 03 on the 09th of July.

They were taken into custody in the areas of Piliyandala and Narahenpita last night (August 01).

The arrestees, aged between 18 and 22 years, were identified as residents of Madapatha and Colombo 05.

Last month, the police said they are seeking public assistance to apprehend the involved in the incident.

The police requested the general public to provide information regarding the suspects through WhatsApp or telephone calls to the following contact numbers: 0718 594950 / 0718 594929 / 0112 422176

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Candle makers in Sri Lanka hit by economic crisis

Candle makers in Sri Lanka hit by economic crisis

Candle makers in Sri Lanka hit by economic crisis

Economy will collapse if Aragalaya continues  CBA secretary general

Economy will collapse if Aragalaya continues  CBA secretary general

Accomplice of criminal figure 'Petta' arrested

Accomplice of criminal figure 'Petta' arrested

Several lives claimed by adverse weather

Several lives claimed by adverse weather

Three arrested over torching of President's residence

Three arrested over torching of President's residence

Several lives claimed by adverse weather

Several lives claimed by adverse weather

Special notice for public sector employees

Special notice for public sector employees

Price of Auto Diesel slashed

Price of Auto Diesel slashed