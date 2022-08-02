One of the three suspects arrested last night in connection with the incident of setting fire to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence, have been remanded until August 10 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile the other two suspects have been granted bail by the court.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had arrested three persons in connection with the torching of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence at Colombo 03 on the 09th of July.

They were taken into custody in the areas of Piliyandala and Narahenpita last night (August 01).

The arrestees, aged between 18 and 22 years, were identified as residents of Madapatha and Colombo 05.

Last month, the police said they are seeking public assistance to apprehend the involved in the incident.

The police requested the general public to provide information regarding the suspects through WhatsApp or telephone calls to the following contact numbers: 0718 594950 / 0718 594929 / 0112 422176