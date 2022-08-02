Yupun Abeykoon qualifies for mens 100m semi-final

August 2, 2022   04:20 pm

Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon has placed first in the Heat No. 06 of the first round of the 100 meters men’s event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. 

The Sri Lankan sprinter finished first with a time of 10.06 seconds to qualify for the semi-finals of the men’s 100 meters race which is scheduled to be held tomorrow (03). 

Kion Benjamin of Trinidad and Tobago, who came in second with a time of 10.34 seconds, also qualified for the semi-finals. 

Yupun had competed in the first round of the men’s 100m at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games today at 3.15pm Sri Lankan time.
  

