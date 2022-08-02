First person to forcibly enter Presidential Secretariat on July 09 remanded

August 2, 2022   05:39 pm

The person, who was arrested on suspicion of being the first to forcibly enter the Presidential Secretariat when the protesters took over the premises on July 09, has been remanded until August 05.

He was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (Aug 02).

Further, Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage ordered the suspect to be referred to an identification parade on 05 August.

The Fort police arrested the 38-year-old male from Pannipitiya yesterday (Aug 01). 

The premises, which had been blocked by protesters for more than 100 days, was overrun and stormed by protesters on July 9 demanding the resignation of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

