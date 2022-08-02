Gayanthika Abeyrathne sets new Sri Lankan record at Commonwealth Games

Sri Lanka Navy’s Leading Women Sailor and middle-distance runner Gayanthika Abeyrathne has set a new Sri Lankan record at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 35-year-old clocked 2 minutes & 1:20 seconds to finish fifth in the 800m Heats.

Abeyratne joined Sri Lanka Navy in 2010 and has represented Sri Lanka Navy in athletics over the years.

For her exceptional talents in the sporting arena, she has won the award for the Best Sportswoman from Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Colours Night in 2021.

She previously won a gold medal in the women’s 800m at the 2017 Taipei City Asian Grand Prix in Taipei, a silver medal in the women’s 800m at the 2017 Asian Championships in India, a gold medal in the women’s 1500m at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and a bronze medal in the women’s 800 meters at the same championship.