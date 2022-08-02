Kotikawatte Mulleriyawa PS member shot dead

Kotikawatte Mulleriyawa PS member shot dead

August 2, 2022   06:32 pm

A member of the Kotikawatte Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha has reportedly been killed in a shooting incident at Mulleriyawa. 

The victim has been identified as Sumudu Rukshan, a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) member of the Kotikawatte Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha.

Police said the local councillor had been targeted in the shooting, which had been carried out using a pistol. 

Two unidentified gunmen who had arrived on a motorcycle opened fire at the PS member near Bank Junction in Mulleriyawa this evening (02) and fled the scene, police said.

