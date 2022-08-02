Social activist Ratta granted bail

Social activist Ratta granted bail

August 2, 2022   08:40 pm

Social activist and YouTuber Rathindu Senaratne, popularly known as ‘Ratta’, has been granted bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested by officers of the Colombo Crimes Division - Colombo Central on Monday (Aug 01), for allegedly violating a court order during a protest at Bank of Ceylon Mawatha in Colombo on 21 May.

Senaratne had arrived at the CCD, earlier on Monday, to record a statement regarding the protest staged near the Polduwa Junction on July 13.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Fort Magistrate has also issued an order barring three persons including social activist Rathindu Senaratne from traveling overseas.

