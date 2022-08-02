SLFP, SJB and TNA on board with talks for all-party govt: PMD

Several political parties including the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) have agreed to attend future talks on forming an all-party government, the President’s Media Division says.

Several rounds of discussions were held today with the members of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) and National Congress today.

Representatives from each political party including CWC Senthil Thondaman, the party’s general secretary Jeevan Thondaman, National Congress leader MP A.L.M. Athaullah and several others have attended the talks.

During the meetings, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has pointed out that the people are looking forward with expectation for the establishment of an all-party government.

Meanwhile, SJB’s general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, speaking on the matter, stated that all parliamentarians in the party have given their nod to join the talks scheduled for next Friday.

On Friday (July 29), President Wickremesinghe extended an invitation to all Members of Parliament to join discussions on forming an all-party government to create economic and social stability in the country.

Delivering a statement in Kandy the following day, he mentioned that best way to resolve the current crisis situation in the country is an all-party government.