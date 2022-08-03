Another suspect arrested with stolen tear gas canisters

Police have arrested another person in possession of two canisters of tear gas, which were reported missing following the incident at Polduwa junction on 13 July.

Police said the suspect was arrested at Obeysekarapura in Rajagiriya yesterday (02) and that he is a 28-year-old resident of Arunodaya Mawatha in Obeysekarapura.

The two tear gas canisters recovered are from the large number of similar canisters reported missing from a police three-wheeler during the clashes with protesters at Polduwa Junction on July 13.

The arrested suspect is to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate Court today (03) while Welikada Police are conducting further investigations.