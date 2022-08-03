Trains delayed on Kelani Valley Line

Trains delayed on Kelani Valley Line

August 3, 2022   07:50 am

A train from Avissawella to Colombo on the Kelani Valley Line has been delayed due to a tree fallen across the track at Waga, the Railway Control Room said.

Steps are currently being taken to remove the tree blocking the rail track and resume train services on the line, it said. 

Adverse weather conditions had also disrupted train services on the upcountry railway line yesterday.

UPDATE: Meanwhile it is reported that another train on the Kelani Valley line has derailed at Maharagama, further delaying service on the line.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Vasudeva Nanayakkara's decision...

Vasudeva Nanayakkara's decision...

Vasudeva Nanayakkara's decision...

NBRO extends landslide early warning issued to several districts

NBRO extends landslide early warning issued to several districts

First Kumbal Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival

First Kumbal Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival

The success of the QR Code system for fuel dispensing

The success of the QR Code system for fuel dispensing

Youth who sat on President's chair and took pictures arrested

Youth who sat on President's chair and took pictures arrested

Nimal Siripala re-appointed as Cabinet Minister (English)

Nimal Siripala re-appointed as Cabinet Minister (English)

Singapore says ex-Sri Lankan President not given privileges, immunity (English)

Singapore says ex-Sri Lankan President not given privileges, immunity (English)

Several lives claimed by adverse weather (English)

Several lives claimed by adverse weather (English)