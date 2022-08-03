Trains delayed on Kelani Valley Line

A train from Avissawella to Colombo on the Kelani Valley Line has been delayed due to a tree fallen across the track at Waga, the Railway Control Room said.

Steps are currently being taken to remove the tree blocking the rail track and resume train services on the line, it said.

Adverse weather conditions had also disrupted train services on the upcountry railway line yesterday.

UPDATE: Meanwhile it is reported that another train on the Kelani Valley line has derailed at Maharagama, further delaying service on the line.