Payment settled for diesel shipment, unloading begins today: Minister

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera, in a tweet about an update on fuel purchases, said payments were settled yesterday for a shipment of diesel.

According to him, the unloading process of this cargo is expected to begin today (July 03).

He further stated that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has entered into a one-year agreement for the supply of jet fuel and will receive the first cargo between August 12 and 14.

In the meantime, part advance payments have been made for two shipments of petrol and diesel.