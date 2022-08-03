Probes on SDIG Tennakoon concluded, court told

August 3, 2022   05:13 pm

Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (Aug 03), that the progress of the investigations regarding the attack on the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest site at Galle Face Green on May 09 should be submitted to the court on August 24.

When the case was called before Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage today, Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama, who appeared on behalf of the CID, told the court that the probes carried out on Senior DIG of Police in charge of the Western Province, Deshbandu Tennakoon whose name is mentioned in the investigations have been completed and the reports were submitted to the Attorney General’s Department.

Further, the Deputy Solicitor General pointed out that the submissions presented on Senior DIG are not sufficient in making a decision regarding him and that it is appropriate to take a decision after studying all evidence revealed in the investigation.

The magistrate, who mentioned that the Attorney General has given directives three times on Senior DIG Tennakoon, further inquired into the measures that have been taken on the matter. He also informed the Attorney General that immediate intervention on the failure to follow the instructions given.

The CID further informed the court that it needs to conduct a forensic inspection of mobile phones belonging to 05 suspects named in this case, to which the magistrate granted permission.

Then the magistrate, who ordered to recall the case on August 24, told the CID to report the progress of the investigations on that day.

