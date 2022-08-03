Two arrested for assaulting SDIG Tennakoon remanded

An individual, who was arrested for forcibly entering the Presidential House on July 09 and taking pictures while sitting on the president’s chair, has been remanded until August 05.

He was produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage today.

The police informed the court that they expect to file charges against the suspect under Offences Against Public Property Act.

Meanwhile, two suspects, who are under arrest for assaulting Senior DIG in charge of Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon, were also remanded until August 05.

After taking into account a request made by the police, the magistrate ordered the suspects to be referred to an identification parade.

On May 10, amidst nationwide unrest after a brazen attack on the main anti-government protest sites in Colombo, Senior DIG Tennakoon sustained minor injuries in an attack carried out by a group of individuals at the Perahera Mawatha near the Beira Lake in Colombo. The angry mob had also attacked and damaged the high-ranking police officer’s vehicle.

Footage of the incident, circulated on social media, had showed several persons surrounding and attacking the police officer with clubs, sticks and other objects.