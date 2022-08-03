Sri Lanka confirms 122 new Covid-19 cases and 08 more deaths

The Health Ministry says that another 122 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 666,086.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed 08 new coronavirus-related deaths for August 02, pushing the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 16,574.

The deaths reported today include 07 males and one female, according to the figures released by the Department of Government Information.

The female victim and three of the male victims were above the age of 60 years. The remaining four were aged between 30-59 years.