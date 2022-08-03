Occupants asked to vacate Galle Face protest site

Occupants asked to vacate Galle Face protest site

August 3, 2022   06:39 pm

The Colombo Fort Police has informed those occupying tents and temporary shelters at the Galle Face protest site to vacate the premises by 5.00 p.m. on August 05.

The law enforcement authorities stressed that legal action would be sought against those who fail to comply with the instructions.

In an announcement, the Galle Face occupants were urged to behave in a manner that is in compliance with the country’s law and not to oppress the members of the public.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Traditional tea party hosted for MPs after ceremonial opening of parliament

Traditional tea party hosted for MPs after ceremonial opening of parliament

Traditional tea party hosted for MPs after ceremonial opening of parliament

President delivers policy statement in parliament, invites all parties

President delivers policy statement in parliament, invites all parties

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Anura Kumara says they will not support or join all-party govt

Anura Kumara says they will not support or join all-party govt

First Kumbal Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival parades the streets

First Kumbal Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival parades the streets

Four arrested trying to sell 6,600 litre bowser load of diesel at higher price

Four arrested trying to sell 6,600 litre bowser load of diesel at higher price

SJB, SLFP and TNA agree to hold talks on all-party govt

SJB, SLFP and TNA agree to hold talks on all-party govt

Health official on risks faced by those who are not vaccinated

Health official on risks faced by those who are not vaccinated