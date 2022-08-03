Two Sri Lankan fishermen arrested after they swim to Nagapattinam

Two Sri Lankan fishermen arrested after they swim to Nagapattinam

August 3, 2022   09:12 pm

Two Sri Lankan fishermen, who arrived at Siruthalaikadu near Point Calimere in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday after their boat ‘capsized’ owing to rough weather early on Monday, were arrested, Indian media reported.

The two persons were identified as V Janarthanan (29) and K Sasigaran (22) of Palaly in Jaffna district.

“Janarthanan and Sasigaran claimed that they had set out for fishing on Sunday evening. Their boat drifted across IMBL into Indian waters due to rough weather and capsized around 3 am. These said they held on to large fuel cans and moved close to Indian shores after 30 hours,” an official from Coastal Security Group told TNIE. 

The two persons claimed that they had even requested some Tamil Nadu fishermen on mechanised and motorised boats to take them onboard, but in vain.

Local fishers from Siruthalaikadu noticed the two persons in the sea near Indian shores, took them onboard their motorised boat and brought them to their village. 

S Semban, a fishermen representative from Siruthalaikadu told TNIE, “The two men looked tired. They claimed that they swam for several nautical miles. We offered them food and water and also alerted the police.” 

India’s CSG officials and Intelligence interrogated the two fishermen and took them to the marine police station in Vedaranyam in the afternoon.

Source: Express News Service 

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Four arrested attempting to illegally sell a bowser load of diesel

Four arrested attempting to illegally sell a bowser load of diesel

Four arrested attempting to illegally sell a bowser load of diesel

Occupants of Galle Face protest site ordered to vacate by police

Occupants of Galle Face protest site ordered to vacate by police

Adverse weather conditions wreak havoc across the island

Adverse weather conditions wreak havoc across the island

Politician express views on new Cabinet of Ministers

Politician express views on new Cabinet of Ministers

Traditional tea party hosted for MPs after ceremonial opening of parliament

Traditional tea party hosted for MPs after ceremonial opening of parliament

President delivers policy statement in parliament, invites all parties

President delivers policy statement in parliament, invites all parties

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Anura Kumara says they will not support or join all-party govt

Anura Kumara says they will not support or join all-party govt