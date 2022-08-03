Queen Elizabeth sends congratulatory message to President Ranil

Queen Elizabeth has sent a congratulatory message to President Ranil Wickremasinghe saying she is looking forward to continue the warm friendship between Britain and Sri Lanka.

The British High Commission to Sri Lanka has conveyed the congratulatory message from Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II to the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The message reads as follows:

“I would like to extend my congratulations to you on becoming President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

I look forward to continuing the warm friendship between our two countries during your Presidency.

I send my good wishes for your future role and the success and the happiness of your country and people.”