Supply of electricity, distribution of fuel and health related services declared essential services

Issuing a Gazette Extraordinary, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared all services connected to the supply of electricity, distribution of fuel and health related services as Essential Public Services.

The President has issued the order by virtue of the powers vested in him in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979.

It declares all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel, and all service, work or labour, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding, and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institution, as an essential public service.

It has been issued considering it necessary that the services provided by any Public Corporation or Government Department or Local Authority or Co-operative Society or any branch thereof being a Department or Corporation or Local Authority or Cooperative Society, which is engaged in provision of the services specified, is essential to the life of the community and is likely to be impeded or interrupted.