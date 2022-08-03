Supply of electricity, distribution of fuel and health related services declared essential services

Supply of electricity, distribution of fuel and health related services declared essential services

August 3, 2022   10:33 pm

Issuing a Gazette Extraordinary, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared all services connected to the supply of electricity, distribution of fuel and health related services as Essential Public Services.

The President has issued the order by virtue of the powers vested in him in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979.

It declares all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel, and all service, work or labour, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding, and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institution, as an essential public service.

It has been issued considering it necessary that the services provided by any Public Corporation or Government Department or Local Authority or Co-operative Society or any branch thereof being a Department or Corporation or Local Authority or Cooperative Society, which is engaged in provision of the services specified, is essential to the life of the community and is likely to be impeded or interrupted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka confirms 122 new Covid-19 cases and 08 more deaths (English)

Sri Lanka confirms 122 new Covid-19 cases and 08 more deaths (English)

Sri Lanka confirms 122 new Covid-19 cases and 08 more deaths (English)

Occupants asked to vacate Galle Face protest site (English)

Occupants asked to vacate Galle Face protest site (English)

Traditional tea party hosted for MPs after ceremonial opening of parliament (English)

Traditional tea party hosted for MPs after ceremonial opening of parliament (English)

Anura Kumara says they will not support or join all-party govt (English)

Anura Kumara says they will not support or join all-party govt (English)

President Ranil addresses parliament, reiterates importance of all-party govt (English)

President Ranil addresses parliament, reiterates importance of all-party govt (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Four arrested attempting to illegally sell a bowser load of diesel

Four arrested attempting to illegally sell a bowser load of diesel

Occupants of Galle Face protest site ordered to vacate by police

Occupants of Galle Face protest site ordered to vacate by police