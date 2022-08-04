Rainfall, gusty winds to continue in western and southern sea areas

August 4, 2022   07:00 am

Showery and windy conditions are expected to continue in the western and southern sea areas and in the southwest quarter of the island due to the active Southwest Monsoon, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy rainfalls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern and North-Central provinces.

Very strong winds of about 60 kmph can be expected at times along the western slopes of the Central hills while strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times in the Northern, North-central, Western, North-western and Southern provinces.

Sea areas:

Prevailing windy conditions are expected to continue in the western and southern sea areas due to the active southwest monsoon.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. The wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Mannar, Kankesanturai and Trincomalee.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be very rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending Puttalam to Batticaloa via Mannar, Kankesanturai and Trincomalee will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves of about 2.5 m – 3.5 m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Hence, the naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota until further notice.

