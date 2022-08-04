Para-athlete Palitha Bandara wins Silver at 2022 Commonwealth Games

August 4, 2022   07:30 am

Para-athlete Palitha Bandara secured a silver medal for Sri Lanka in men’s Discus Throw (F42-44/61-64 category) at the 22nd Commonwealth Games on Wednesday (August 03).

Bandara threw 44.20 metres in his penultimate effort, marking his personal best and writing history as the first Sri Lankan to win a medal in para-sports at the Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Welsh para-athletes Aled Davis and Harrison Walsh secured the gold and bronze medals, respectively.

