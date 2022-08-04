General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union Joseph Stalin, who was arrested for violating a court order, is slated to be produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

He was taken into custody at the CTU head office on last evening (Aug 03).

According to the police, Stalin has violated a court order during a protest march at the Bank of Ceylon Mawatha on May 28.

Attorney-at-Law Jayantha Dehiattage said statements are being recorded from the accused, who is currently detained at the Fort police station.

Many trade unionists and politicians arrived the Fort police station premises following the arrest of Stalin.

Speaking on the matter, general secretary of Ceylon Teachers’ Service Union (CTSU) Mahinda Jayasinghe said the authorities cannot clamp down on democratic struggles through such moves.

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Mujibur Rahman said there is no point in establishing all-party governments when such repressions are taking place.

In another development, Venerable Koswatte Mahanama Thero was also arrested last evening, for taking part in a protest staged in front of the police headquarters. He was taken into custody by the Kirulapone Police.