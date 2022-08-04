Nave seizes Kerala cannabis worth Rs 14 Mn

August 4, 2022   11:03 am

Sri Lanka Navy has seized a stock of Kerala cannabis worth around Rs 14 million, which was buried by the smugglers in the sandbanks in Mannar.

The stock of cannabis was seized during a special operation conducted by Sri Lanka Navy Ship (SLNS) Thammanna in the North Central Naval Command last morning (Aug 03).

The consignment weighing nearly 49kg and 380g (wet weight) was found stuffed in 20 parcels.

The navy also mentioned that the seized cannabis stock is kept in custody until it is produced for onward legal action.

