New heads appointed to DMT and Railway Dept

Minister of Transport, Highways and Mass Media Bandula Gunawardena has appointed new heads to two leading public sector institutions.

Accordingly, W.A.D.S. Gunasinghe, an experienced Special Grade officer in Sri Lanka Planning Service (SLPS), has been appointed as the new General Manager of Railways.

Meanwhile, Special Grade officer in Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS) Nishantha Anuruddha has been appointed as the new Commissioner General of the Department of Motor Traffic.

They both have previously served as additional secretaries to the president.

Their letters of appointment were handed over by Minister Gunawardena at the Ministry of Transport and Highways this morning.