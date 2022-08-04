Writs filed against police order asking to vacate Galle Face protest site

Three writ applications have been filed before the Court of Appeal seeking an interim order suspending the police order directing people to vacate the Galle Face protest site.

The Colombo Fort Police yesterday informed those occupying tents and temporary shelters at the Galle Face protest site to vacate the premises by 5.00 p.m. on Friday (Aug 05).

The law enforcement authorities stressed that legal action would be sought against those who fail to comply with the instructions.

In the police announcement, the Galle Face occupants were urged to behave in a manner that is in compliance with the country’s law and not to oppress the members of the public.