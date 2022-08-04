Writs filed against police order asking to vacate Galle Face protest site

Writs filed against police order asking to vacate Galle Face protest site

August 4, 2022   01:16 pm

Three writ applications have been filed before the Court of Appeal seeking an interim order suspending the police order directing people to vacate the Galle Face protest site.

The Colombo Fort Police yesterday informed those occupying tents and temporary shelters at the Galle Face protest site to vacate the premises by 5.00 p.m. on Friday (Aug 05).

The law enforcement authorities stressed that legal action would be sought against those who fail to comply with the instructions.

In the police announcement, the Galle Face occupants were urged to behave in a manner that is in compliance with the country’s law and not to oppress the members of the public.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CWG 2022: Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon wins bronze, Palitha Bandara secures silver

CWG 2022: Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon wins bronze, Palitha Bandara secures silver

CWG 2022: Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon wins bronze, Palitha Bandara secures silver

CTU's Joseph Stalin to be produced before court today

CTU's Joseph Stalin to be produced before court today

Discussion between President Ranil and SLFP

Discussion between President Ranil and SLFP

Second 'Kumbal' Perahera of Kandy Esala festival parades streets

Second 'Kumbal' Perahera of Kandy Esala festival parades streets

Sri Lanka confirms 122 new Covid-19 cases and 08 more deaths (English)

Sri Lanka confirms 122 new Covid-19 cases and 08 more deaths (English)

Occupants asked to vacate Galle Face protest site (English)

Occupants asked to vacate Galle Face protest site (English)

Traditional tea party hosted for MPs after ceremonial opening of parliament (English)

Traditional tea party hosted for MPs after ceremonial opening of parliament (English)

Anura Kumara says they will not support or join all-party govt (English)

Anura Kumara says they will not support or join all-party govt (English)