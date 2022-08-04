Bus fares reduced from midnight today

The National Transport Commission (NTC) says normal bus fares will be slashed by 11.14 per cent in line with the recent reduction in the prices of auto diesel.

Accordingly, the minimum bus fare will be reduced from Rs. 38.00 to Rs. 34.00.

The bus fare revision is effective from midnight today (Aug 04), Director General of NTC, Dr. Nilan Miranda said addressing a special media briefing this afternoon.

He said the revised fares should be displayed on buses.

The passengers can lodge complaints about bus conductors charging higher fares or not issuing tickets by contacting the NTC’s 24-hour hotline 1955, Dr. Miranda added.