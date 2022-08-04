Pathum Kerner granted bail

Pathum Kerner granted bail

August 4, 2022   03:11 pm

Social media activist Pathum Kerner was granted bail by Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala today (Aug 03).

When the case was taken up earlier today, President’s Counsel Rienzi Arsecularatne, appearing on behalf of Kerner, pointed out that there is no legal basis for holding an identification parade as pictures of his client have been published in newspapers and electronic media.

However, the additional magistrate, rejecting the objection, ordered the accused to be referred to the identification parade.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Yupun Abeykoon's request for the future of Sri Lankan athletics

Yupun Abeykoon's request for the future of Sri Lankan athletics

Yupun Abeykoon's request for the future of Sri Lankan athletics

Car collides with train at crossing in Ambalangoda

Car collides with train at crossing in Ambalangoda

Bus fares revised from midnight today

Bus fares revised from midnight today

Will protesters vacate Galle Face protest site?

Will protesters vacate Galle Face protest site?

CWG 2022: Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon wins bronze, Palitha Bandara secures silver

CWG 2022: Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon wins bronze, Palitha Bandara secures silver

CTU's Joseph Stalin to be produced before court today

CTU's Joseph Stalin to be produced before court today

Discussion between President Ranil and SLFP

Discussion between President Ranil and SLFP

Second 'Kumbal' Perahera of Kandy Esala festival parades streets

Second 'Kumbal' Perahera of Kandy Esala festival parades streets