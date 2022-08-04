Pathum Kerner granted bail

Social media activist Pathum Kerner was granted bail by Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala today (Aug 03).

When the case was taken up earlier today, President’s Counsel Rienzi Arsecularatne, appearing on behalf of Kerner, pointed out that there is no legal basis for holding an identification parade as pictures of his client have been published in newspapers and electronic media.

However, the additional magistrate, rejecting the objection, ordered the accused to be referred to the identification parade.