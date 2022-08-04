Assault on SDIG Tennakoon: Police seek public assistance to identify suspects involved

Sri Lanka Police is seeking public assistance to identify the individuals who assaulted Senior DIG in charge of Western Province, Deshabandu Tennakoon and two other police officers in early May.

The law enforcement authorities have appealed to the members of the public to provide information about those involved in the incident via the following telephone numbers: 071 859 1735 / 071 859 2735 / 071 859 1733

Investigations into the incident are carried out by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

In a press release, the police media division said that public assistance is required to establish the identities of the suspects captured in video footage.

On May 10, amidst nationwide unrest that broke out after a brazen attack on the main anti-government protest sites in Colombo on the day before, Senior DIG Tennakoon sustained minor injuries in an assault carried out by a group of individuals at the Perahera Mawatha near the Beira Lake in Colombo. The angry mob had also attacked and damaged the high-ranking police officer’s vehicle.

Footage of the incident, circulated on social media, had shown several persons surrounding and attacking the police officer with clubs, sticks and other objects.