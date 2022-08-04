Sri Lanka crisis an opportunity for more democratic, inclusive govt - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the AmCam Exchange in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 4, 2022. Reuters

Sri Lanka is in a moment of challenge and crisis but has an opportunity to create a more democratic and inclusive government, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Blinken made the remarks in Cambodia at the start of a meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry, who said his country appreciates the U.S. role in securing support from the International Monetary Fund, Reuters reported.

The two were meeting on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Cambodia.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia to take part in the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting from 4 to 5 August.

Meanwhile the U.S. Secretary of State said he also met with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today in Phnom Penh to discuss the implications of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and Sri Lanka’s economic and political situation.

--With Agencies Inputs