Police reiterate request to vacate Galle Face protest site

August 4, 2022   04:35 pm

The Colombo Fort Police has once again informed those occupying tents and temporary shelters at the Galle Face protest site to vacate the premises by 5.00 p.m. on August 05.

The law enforcement authorities issued the notice yesterday (03), and further stressed that legal action would be sought against those who fail to comply with the instructions.

In an announcement, the Galle Face occupants were urged to behave in a manner that is in compliance with the country’s law and not to oppress the public.

Meanwhile, three writ applications have been filed before the Court of Appeal by three aggrieved persons, seeking an interim order suspending the police order directing people to vacate the Galle Face Green protest site.

